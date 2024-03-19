“I always ensure [agricultural community] voice is heard in Westminster” - Louth & Horncastle MP

​Victoria Atkins at the Horncastle NFU branch in Roughton Moor.

​Victoria Atkins attended a meeting with the Horncastle branch of the National Farming Union (NFU), recently, with more than 20 local farmers and NFU representatives in attendance at the meeting which took place at the NFU’s office in Roughton Moor.

The group questioned the MP about a range of topics that are affecting local farming and agricultural communities, including the impact of recent local flooding on farmers, the recent work of The Lincolnshire Flood Risk and Water Partnership, protecting national food security, and the possible impact of National Grid’s pylon proposal on the agricultural community in Lincolnshire.

The meeting took place following a Flood Forum that Ms Atkins hosted for the public earlier in the day and a meeting that had taken place between farmers, the NFU, and our MP in November where the NFU, Internal Drainage Boards and Environment Agency (EA) worked together to develop ways in which the EA can utilise the local knowledge of our farming community in flood prevention.

Ms Atkins has raised the importance of this collaborative working and the ideas that have been developed with the Minister for Water and Rural Growth, Robbie Moore MP who visited Lincolnshire in January.

Commenting on the visit, Victoria Atkins MP said: “Our farmers and agricultural workers work incredibly hard and have faced particularly challenging weather over the last 12 months.

“I am grateful to the NFU for inviting me to this meeting and for all the work they do in representing farmers concerns.

“I have always been a committed advocate for our agricultural community and will always ensure [their] voice is heard in Westminster.”

NFU Lincolnshire County Chair, Henry Moreton said: “I appreciate Victoria taking the time to visit Horncastle and Coningsby NFU members.

"At a meeting in which local flooding issues were discussed, members had the chance to thank her for helping champion The Lincolnshire Flood Risk and Water Partnership.