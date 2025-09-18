'I can't believe it to be honest – it's just all such a big surprise': Summer scoops ‘Young Hero’ award

A Skegness teenager who has raised nearly £5000 for good causes has been recognised in the BBC Radio Lincolnshire annual Make A Difference Awards.

Summer Willetts, 15, was the winner of one of two new categories – The Young Hero Award

The Skegness Grammar School student has been fundraising since she was eight years old.

Since then she has won multiple awards, including the Great Neighbour Award at the Make a Difference Awards, the Youth Champion award at the East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards, and the British Citizen Youth Award.

Summer Willets (centre) celebrating her award.

Her efforts include raising significant funds for various charities and being featured on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for her tireless charity work.

Awards were presented at The Drill in Lincoln, where more than 100 guests were welcomed.

The BBC Make a Difference began during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a virtual notice board for people needing support and those able to help. Since then, more than 10 million people have been involved nationwide.

Summer has raised more than £42,000 for various organisations in the past seven years.

A visibly emotional mum, Katie, said: "I'm so proud of her, she does so much to help others, it's so nice to see her recognised."

In spite of all of her previous success, Summer commented: "I can't believe it to be honest – it's just all such a big surprise."

Other winners were:

Volunteer Award – an individual who makes a notable difference to their community by giving their time voluntarily to help others. Claire Mansey from Louth.

Great Neighbour Award – an individual who helps to make the neighbourhood a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness. David Herbert from Mablethorpe.

Active Award – an individual or group of people who have used physical activity or sport as a way of improving the lives of those in their community. Carl and Gemma Larder, Fulstow Juniors.

Animal Award – an animal that improves the life of an individual or group of people; or a person or group of people working with animals to improve animal welfare. Jo the Shetland Pony from Rainbow Dreaming CIC.

Green Award – an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly and better for nature. Sutton on Sea Beachcare.

Fundraiser Award – an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause. Tina Rowe from Spalding.

Community Group Award supported by BBC Morning Live – awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within their community. The Centre for Reconciliation.