'I can't believe my year as Miss Lincolnshire is over'

Rebecca-Jay Fearn of Skegness says she has had an amazing year as Miss Linconshire.

Rebecca-Jay Fearn became a Miss England finalist in a virtual world as last year’s contest was impacted by the pandemic.

However, in spite of the Miss England crown going to a contestant from London, Rebecca-Jay says she has had an amazing year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told our newspaper: "I can't believe my year as Miss Lincolnshire is coming to an end – it has gone so quick.

"But what a fabulous year it has been.

"I have had so many wonderful opportunities as Miss Lincolnshire, from working with charities close to my heart, to being on television and, of course, having the opportunity to represent the county in Miss England, where I was placed in the top 10.”

Charity work has been a highlight of her year, she says.

“During my reign I raised over £1,000 for BWAP (Beauty With a Purpose), a charity which helps disadvantage children all around the world,” she said.

"I also worked as an ambassador for WASUP (World Against Single Use Plastic)

"I've pushed myself out of my comfort zone doing public appearances, including opening the Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy with the Mayor.”

Miss Eangland organisers are staging the Miss Lincolnshire and Miss Yorkshire contests as one event on Saturday, August 6.

"I can't wait to be a part of this year’s final and help to choose the next person to represent our county,” shwew said.

" I wish all the luck in the world to all the girls in this year’s contest and If I could give the new winner any advice would be, ‘say yes to every opportunity and enjoy every moment’ because it goes so quick."

The Miss Lincolnshire and Miss Yorkshire contest takes place at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Bennettthorpe, Doncaster.

Amongst the Miss Lincolnshire contestants is 25 year old Lincoln girl, Gabby Murphy, who is studying Spanish at Lincoln University.

She commented: “There are many things I love to do, but mostly I love to travel and explore. I love learning about new cultures and languages, meeting new people and seeing new places. I also love cooking, poetry, writing, fashion, modelling

and spirituality”.