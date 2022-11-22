'I just had to stop and take the pictures' - Spectacular double rainbow over luminous Sleaford church captured on camera

Here we have the spectacular sight of a double rainbow over a luminous St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford.

The moment was captured by David Gutteridge, of Sleaford, at about 3.45pm last Sunday, November 6, after visiting his father, Bob.

David – who was born in the town and has lived here for almost 50 years – shared with us a number of photos from the scene.

He said: “I must have been past the market place thousands of times, but as I turned the corner in my car I just had to stop and take the pictures, as with the rainbows about the church and the sun on it against the black clouds I thought it was I one-off.”

Another one of David's photographs.

Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop, with one running red to violet and the other running violent to red.

In between the two rainbows, a dark band can be found. This is known as an Alexander's band, after Alexander of Aphrodisias who first described it in 200AD.