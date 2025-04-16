'I just went into action mode to save life - thanks to training'

Lee Croft (left) with Graham Godrich-Dixon and his wife, Sharon,

The wife of a Skegness man who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest has praised the quick action of a neighbour who used knowledge gained from a college course to save his life.

Graham Godrich-Dixon was at home with his wife, Sharon, when he suddenly lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. At that moment, their neighbour, Lee Croft, unexpectedly knocked on the door.

Sharon realised what was happening and urgently called out to Lee for help.

Without hesitation, Lee sprang into action and immediately began CPR - performing 20 minutes of chest compressions until paramedics arrived to take over

Lee, a journalist, said: "I just went into action mode, following the First Aid training I had recently received at Boston College.

"If it had not been for that training, I am sure my efforts to save Graham’s life would not have been as effective or as swift.

“The training was very thorough, and my adrenaline just kicked in."

Thanks to Lee’s rapid response Graham was stabilised and transported to Pilgrim Hospital, where he spent eight weeks recovering. He is now nearly fully recovered.

Sharon and Lee both believe more people should have access to life-saving skills.

Sharon said: "I think the Government should fund more courses like UKSPF, which provided the free First Aid training for Lee at Boston College. Without that course, and without Lee, Graham would not be here today.

“Boston College and Lee both deserve some kind of award for this."

Lee, who now advocates for CPR training to be included in all forms of compulsory education, said, "Everyone needs to know what to do, especially in a rural county like Lincolnshire. It saves lives."

Boston College’s UKSPF project, which launched in April last year, has provided vital free training opportunities across Boston, East Lindsey, and South Holland, helping to address skills gaps and support economic growth. The most recent project ended last month.