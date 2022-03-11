'I know they would both be proud to see me': Woman's colour blast scramble in memory of grandparents

Ebonie taking part in a tough mudder event.

Ebonie Barker is taking part in the St Barnabas Hospice Colour Dash to thank the hospice for caring for her nana in 2018.

The Colour Dash is being held at the Lincolnshire Showground in May and Ebonie will also be remembering her 'beautiful grandad'.

Ebonie, from Skegness, says: “Due to the incredible work they provide day in and day out for their patients, I wanted to run the Colour Dash this year for St Barnabas.

Ebonie's grandparents.

"The Hospice took such wonderful care of my lovely Nana, Grace Barker, and I always feel honoured to take part in these events to try and give something back.

“I am also taking part in the Colour Dash to also remember my beautiful Grandad, Brian Holdsworth.

"I know they would both be proud to see me taking part in such fantastic events to help raise money for people who need it the most.”

The Colour Dash event is back for a sixth year and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Ebonie and her grandad, Brian Holdsworth.

This year, St Barnabas Hospice celebrates its 40th birthday. To honour the occasion, the Hospice has brought back the popular event with more paint powder than ever before and a goal of raising £150,000 for patient care.

Ebonie is hoping to raise more than £400 in total, with an initial target of £200 via her JustGiving page.

“I always like taking part in fundraising, especially when it’s such a good cause," she added.

"My family supports the Hospice all year round; we play the lottery and take part in the raffles too.

The Colour Dash is being held at the Lincolnshire Showground in May.

"We also attend the Torch Light Procession every year to remember our loved ones.

"When we stand outside the Hospice and the band plays 'Amazing Grace' it is so touching. ”