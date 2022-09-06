'I look forward to supporting new PM' - MP for Boston and Skegness
MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman says he looks forward to supporting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister Mr Warman, who supported Rishi Sunak in the two-way Tory leadership battle, tweeted after the announcement: “I’m confident the brilliant
@trussliz will take the decisive, unifying action we need in these tough times.
"I look forward to supporting her as she takes office.”
Last week he said more needed to be done on cost-of-living support, insisting it is “fair and sensible” for the new prime minister to “make the detailed plans that people need to see”.
He spoke in favour of targeted support during the rising cost of living, acknowledging it “is going to affect people somewhat higher up the income scale as well”.
