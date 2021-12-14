'I wanted to stop worrying whether I could fit between tables in restaurants': Woman loses eight stone and climbs 17 Peaks for charity

Donna before joining Slimming World.

Donna MacCallum joined the Sutton on Sea Slimming World group in January 2018

after feeling embarrassed about her size.

She enjoyed going out for meals with friends and family but says she worried about how close the tables may be to each other and whether she would fit through.

Donna developed a love of walking during lockdown.

However, with support from her Slimming World group, she lost 5.5lbs in her first week.

Donna swapped takeaways for homemade “fakeaway” meals such as beef in black bean, sweet and sour chicken and sticky pork stir fry the whole family could enjoy.

She says: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan.

"I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’."

Donna after losing eight stone.

She continued to lose weight during lockdown and found a new love for walking.

“I’m so proud I managed to continue my weight loss all over lockdown and reach my own personal achievement target," she said.

"I kept active as well as eating healthy foods. I regularly walk in the evenings on top of two dog walks during the day and complete 4-5km within 35 minutes. Life is great and I’m looking forward to what the future brings."

Her achievement completing the Malvern Hills 17 Peaks Challenge has been praised by Slimming World. Donna has raised money for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice to support and provide palliative care to families with children who are not expected to reach the age of 19 because of illness, genetic conditions, or incurable disease.

Charlotte, who runs the Sutton on Sea Slimming World group, says: “Looking after ourselves

and our health is more important than ever right now, and the changes Donna has made are

incredible.

"I hope her success will inspire other people to make changes, so they can also

live happier and healthier lives.

“There is nothing like being part of a group who understand your challenges. I know making healthy changes and breaking habits isn’t easy to do alone."

Slimming World, which launched virtual groups during the pandemic, has now reopened its

in-person weekly community groups. Donna regularly recommends her group to others.

“It’s a community of fellow people all after the same goal," she said. "I can ask any question in group without fear of judgement or ridicule and someone will always reply with advice when required, or simply listen.