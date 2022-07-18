'I won't risk my donkeys' and staff in heat'

John Nuttall with his donkeys on Skegness beach.

John Nuttall’s donkeys were ‘sunbathing’ in the field surrounding his stables at Ingoldmells as the county prepared for temperatures that could reach a staggering 41C.

However, in spite of the forecast from the Met Office predicting temperatures would reach around 32C with the cooling sea breeze, Mr Nutrtall said he also had to think about his staff.

"Donkeys love the sun and can work quite happily in the heat because of their large ears which they use to dispel it, but I have to think about my staff too,” he said.

"I’ve decided to take the donkeys off the beaches until it cools down – although they are out in the field sunning themselves now because they love it.”

The third generation family-run businesses has 70 donkeys giving rides in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes.

In the past, Mr Nuttall has been criticised for running his donkeys in the hot weather. The RSPCA and local authority were called in and gave reassurances during a heatwave in 2018 when a photograph on social media of donkeys on the beach that did not include the shade and water that is always provided went viral with more than 32,000 views.

Since then research from the University of Portsmouth has shown donkeys ‘prefer the heat of Bethlehem to Britain’.

‘Donkeys are better adapted to arid, hot climates and hence higher sunlight levels,’ said Dr Leanne Proops, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology.

"Our donkeys always have shade and water and my age and height restrictions are lower that what is required,” said Mr Nuttall. “We also have enough donkeys to rest them, although we are rarely super busy when it’s hot. All businesses will tell you that visitors don’t spent money when it’s hot they have sun, sea and sand which is free.

”Whatever you do there will always be some who crticise you though.”