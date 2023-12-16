Skegness Pier has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland, with ice skating and a Christmas market.

The original Victorian Pier has been adorned with lighting that can be seem along the seafront, making it the perfect setting for the brand new festive event in Skegness.

As well as an enchanting ice skating deck, families can enjoy festive market stalls and steaming hot drinks while sat alongside outside heaters while soaking up the atmosphere and live entertainment.

The Wilsons of Skegness was one of the first families to take to the ‘ice’ and said it was ‘magical’.

Steve added: “The pier looks absolutely fantastic.

"It’s nice to have something different in Skegness.

"They’ve done a fantastic job to bring a little bit of Christmas spirit into Skegness.

"It’s on the doorstep – why not use it?”

Mellors Group Director of Finance Claire Draper said it was always their intention to create some Christmas magic for the local community.

"I think it’s really nice to have something in Skegness for Christmas as opposed to the summer ad we’ve had a fantastic response so far.

"Everyone’s really excited and it feels really festive and getting everyone in the mood.”

Ellie Harvey of Skegness Sugar Fix was selling a selection of her bakes at one of the market stalls.

"I thought I’d give it a try as something new,” she said.

"People have been very positive.”

The ice skating deck features a synthetic ice which gets a daily 'glaze'

The experience will be available from Friday, December 15, to Tuesday, January 2, from 11am to 4pm and 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

1 . Ice skating at Skegness Pier Ice skating has arrived at Skegness Pier - and families are loving it. Photo: Lincolnshire World

2 . Ice skating at Skegness Pier Skegness Silver Band were adding to the atmosphere with some festive music. Photo: Lincolnshire World

3 . Ice Skating at Skegness Pier Hold on tight - families have been enjoying ice skating on the pier. Photo: John Aron

4 . Ice skating at Skegness Pier All smiles - with a little help from a friend. Photo: John Aron