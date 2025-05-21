Iceland to serve up free fish and chips in Skegness

Free fish and chips are being served in Skegness to promote the resort's favourite takeaway.

Iceland has announced it will be giving free fish and chips away to Skegness residents for one day only this May.

From 11:30am this Friday (May 23) – outside Iceland Foods in Skegness, Berry Way – Iceland’s team will be dishing out Harry Ramsden’s fish and chips to chippy tea fanatics.

The giveaway comes as the true North–South divide has finally been settled - and it all comes down to what you order at the chip shop.

New research by Iceland Foods revealed that a quarter of the nation (25%) chose fish and chips as their favourite takeaway, but when it comes to what people put on their chippy tea, the country is clearly split.

According to Iceland, the real fault line lies in sauce preference, with curry sauce emerging as the defining divider between North and South.

When Brits were asked about their go-to chippy sauce, the usual favourites made an appearance - ketchup, mayonnaise, tartare sauce, curry sauce, even brown sauce — but a clear regional divide emerged: curry sauce dominated in northern cities, while in the South,

it barely featured, with ketchup, mayo, and tartare sauce firmly ruling the plate.

Iceland is now marking the new border line by rolling out a mobile fish and chip van on the Northern side of the chip shop curry line in Skegness.

Up for grabs on the day, will be Harry Ramsden’s Jumbo Battered Atlantic Cod Fillets, Harry Ramsden’s Jumbo Battered Atlantic Haddock Fillet, Harry Ramsden’s Maris Piper Chip Shop Chips and more!

The retailer has recently re-launched its Harry Ramsden’s range in stores, including their latest ‘best ever’ batter. From hand-dipped crispy battered fish to the chip shop curry sauce pots, the typical Northern and Southern order look very different.

Skegness foodies wanting to sample the best of the Harry Ramsden’s products are encouraged to be quick as it’s only available whilst stocks last, with one portion available per person.

The discovery of the true, North South divide was made by accident as Paul Dhaliwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Foods explains: “We set out with the objective of seeing the difference between regional chip shop orders, seeing who has mushy peas and

who prefers battered sausage and scraps as extras.

“What we found was even more interesting. We noticed a clear divide between the sauce on Northern and Southern orders and we have now officially identified the dividing line between the two regions and its curry sauce that’s the outlier.

“The debate between where the North starts can now be settled, if you live in Wales and Nottingham, you’re Northern, but if you live in Birmingham, Coventry or anywhere below Northampton, consider yourself Southern.”

A typical Northern chippy order, according to Northerner’s themselves, consists of fish, chips, salt and vinegar, scraps, mushy peas and curry sauce.

Whereas Southerner’s say their typical chip shop order includes fish, chips, salt and vinegar, battered sausage, mushy peas and ketchup.

A British invention, curry sauce is a true Northern staple and originated in British chip shops during the 1970s.

Iceland’s latest exclusive Harry Ramsden’s range is available in store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse, including:

Harry Ramsdens Jumbo Battered Atlantic Cod Fillets – 2 Pack, 500g, £6.50

Harry Ramsdens 4 Jumbo Fish Fillets and 1kg of Chips - £13.00

Harry Ramsdens Jumbo Battered Atlantic Haddock Fillets - 2 Pack, 500g, £6.50

Harry Ramsdens Jumbo Battered Cod Fillet Fish Fingers – 6 Pack, 500g, £5.00

Harry Ramsdens Chip Shop Chips – 1kg, £3.00

Harry Ramsdens Chip Shop Curry Sauce Pots – 2 Pack, 300g, £1.50

Harry Ramsdens Chip Shop Mushy Pea Pots – 2 Pack, 300g, £1.50

Iceland’s Harry Ramsden’s range is MSC certified, with a variety of products also air-fryer friendly. For more information on the range and the latest offers from Iceland and The Food Warehouse, visit www.iceland.co.uk