‘If Horncastle Youth Centre is demolished it will be gone forever’

Young and old came together to voice their frustration at a decision to permanently close Horncastle Youth Centre.

The decision, made by Lincolnshire County Council, has been met with opposition from residents and Horncastle Youth Centre Working Group, headed up Dominic Hinkins.

The News spoke to several demonstrators to hear their thoughts.

Catherine Leadham, 12, attended the demonstration with her family members.

She said: “If they demolish the building then it is gone forever.

“It is an interesting building.

“I do gymnastics here and if they get rid of Horncastle Youth Centre there will be nowhere to hold gymnastics events.

“I just think we shouldn’t get rid of something which was just about to refurbished and now they have killed it – it is just not fair.”

Representatives from Banovallum Brass Band were also at the protest.

They have been looking for alternative accommodation to practice in and say that Horncastle Youth Centre would be an ideal location.

Lyn Ulyatt said: “We want to keep this building as a valued facility for the town.

“We are losing so many facilities and during the pandemic, Banovallum Brass Band have been looking for alternative accommodation to practice in.

“Whoever we go to, whether it be Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council or the town council there is nowhere available.

“Somewhere like this would be ideal for the band in these circumstances.”

Lincolnshire County Council has not yet confirmed what the plans are for the building, but many believe it may be demolished.

Lyn added: “It would be nice to know what the site will be used for.”

Jo Stone is a member of Horncastle Youth Centre Working Group and feels that the youth centre can be a place for people of all ages to use.

She added: “Having spoken to people they are all in favour of the Horncastle Youth Centre.

“There is nowhere for young people to go.

“I know Covid-19 has made that much worse but the dance school has been here for years.

“Lincolnshire County Council gave us one month’s notice and for me that was odd.

“For them to turn us down is heartbreaking.

“I think the town would be better off if we could have the building open for all age groups.

“Horncastle Youth Centre Working Group always did want to have this asset and it is just a shame that it has gone the way it has.

“There is local interest, it is a nice building.”

Nina Percival also attended the protest.

She said: “I think it is completely outrageous.

“It is a retraction and it is really unfair.”

HJ Hobdell and her daughter Poppy say that although there are other venues in the town, such as Stanhope Hall and Horncastle Community Centre, it can be difficult to get regular bookings.

HJ Hobdell said: “I think it is a dreadful idea to lose such a valuable resource.

“It is a classic building and to rip it down is ridiculous.

“So many groups were using the building before it was closed and it is such a valuable resource.

“I know we have Stanhope Hall and Horncastle Community Centre but it is sometimes hard to get bookings there.

“This building was such a valuable asset and it is awful that we have lost it like this.

“For such a historic building to get ripped down is a crying shame.”

HJ Hobdell also called for Lincolnshire County Council to be ‘transparent’ about the plans for the site.

She added: “Why can’t they be transparent about plans for the building?

“What are they trying to hide?

“I think this calls for absolute transparency when there is so much opposition.”

Nancy Shackleton is vice chairman of the Horncastle Youth Centre Working Group.

Nancy explained that they did get a yes in principle from Lincolnshire County Council after the group submitted a business plan earlier this year.

She said: “We don’t feel we have had a right of reply to the decision.

“I started my dance school in 2014 and at the time this building closed I had 100 students.

“I am confident that others would use the building if it opened.

“The town is growing and houses are being built for families but they are closing vital facilities.

“There isn’t currently a youth club in Horncastle as Lincolnshire County Council closed theirs but YMCA have said they will run a youth club if they can use Horncastle Youth Centre.”

Nancy is currently operating her business, Nancy Byrne Theatre Arts, from the community centre and says they have been wonderful and accommodating but that they have dedicated space at the youth centre.

She explained: “The difficulty is you have to fit around adult clubs and everyone wants to do things in the evening – you are all competing for the same four hours.

“At Horncastle Youth Centre we had our space.

“The community centre have been wonderful and really supportive.

“The youth centre is different to a youth club, people tend to put them together but a youth centre is somewhere which can be hired for youth activities.”

Suzi Shackleton, aged seven, added: “I come to the youth centre for dancing.

“The building should be saved as lots of people want it to be saved and lots of people use it.

“It is a wonderful place and I miss not coming here.”

Edelle Devaney, 13, added: “This is a place that everyone comes to. I have been coming here for six or seven years.”

Speaking on Sunday, Dominic Hinkins said: “We could fill the centre twice over (with events, activities and groups who want to use it).

“It would be a centre for everyone.”

• An online petition to Lincolnshire County Council has been launched.