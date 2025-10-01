Pylons, solar farms, illegal immigration and policing remain priorities for the MP for Skegness and Boston Richard Tice and his Reform-led county council as they continue to ‘make lots of noise’ since being elected.

According to Mr Tice, he has told the Government that if they build the pylons they will have to come down if the Reform party are elected – and he said “they were not very happy about that”.

There was also bad news for the conservationists protecting badgers in flood threat areas. “We are all conservationists and environmentalists but when money is wasted and work is not done because of those issues, frankly we have lost touch with reality,” Mr Tice said.

Additional local issues he said he is focusing on as MP include national insurance on jobs, the debate on 10-month or 12-month occupation of holiday parks, local government re-organisation, safety on the beaches following this year’s tragic drownings and concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour on the streets.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice addressing Skegness Town Council

"Sixteen months in we are working hard – I’m enjoing it – it’s an incredible privilege to be a Member of Parliament,” he told members of Skegness Town Council.

"Rest assured I will be doing the very best for you that I can.”

Mr Tice was addressing councillors and constituents at the full council meeting in the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness, which started with a Question Time.

Mr Tice was put in the hot seat to answer six questions from councillors. Here are his responses:

1 Q Coun Bob Walker – Are you willing to help Lincolnshire County Council to stop coaches from parking all day and causing traffic problems on Grand Parade and North Parade?

A Richard Tice – If that is the mood amongst the council I am happy to raise it. I can see that as well as the traffic issue there is also

aesthetics – not being able to see the view of the parade in its entirety.

2 Q Coun Dick Edginton – We are all concerned about the flood risk along the coast – given the potential of massive damage and loss of life should the British Government adopt the same approach as in Holland rather than the current ‘manage and retreat’ policy of the Environment Agency?

A Richard Tice – I don’t think a ‘manage and retreat’ policy is acceptable. Some of the numbers the Environment Agency band around to do the job properly are rediculous. I’m on the case but we have to put defences in good order so they protect us for the next 50-70 years. I say it as it is – protecting homes and businesses is more important than protecting badgers. We are all conservationists and environmentalists but when money is wasted and work is not done because of those issues, frankly we have lost touch with reality.

3 Q Coun Mark Anderson – What questions have you and your Reform-led Lincolnshire County Council lobbied the government on for Skegness and Boston? I have found only one question.

A Richard Tice – I was the first new MP to give 100 speeches in the House of Commons. So for you to say I have only asked one question is a lie.

4 Q Coun Dan Kirk – Birth rates are falling and schools in Skegness already have many places not filled. Could you provide details of any parliamentary debates about this issue and any proposed measures to support families?

A Richard Tice – It’s not talked about enough which is the issue. Family is critical and we need to promote family values, our plans on taxes need to be around those demographics as we approach the next General Election and we need more British born children. (Coun Steve Kirk asked Mr Tice if he was willing to help the birth rate crisis but he said that, at 61, and with three grown-up children who are working, he felt he had done his bit).

5 Q Bob Walker – Would you be willing to support Skegness in receiving a neighbourhood health centre?

A Richard Tice – I’ve spoken in Chamber to the Health Secretary on this as one of a number of issues regarding heath centres and the impact of national insurance on GP surgeries – told to me by two surgeries here in Skegness – and I keep raising it. There is nothing more important than improving the quality of our healthcare but we need more facilities and we need to improve the way they are run.

6 Q Coun Richard Cunnington – Would you as MP be willing to work with the relevant organisations and companies to implement a rail line between Boston and Spalding?

A Richard Tice – in the summer I launched a transport strategy called ‘Get Boston Moving’ which included a small quite cost-effective link between Boston and Spalding which make a link from Skegness to London possible. The next stage of the investigation work will look at that and Network Rail and East Midlands Railway are aware of this.