MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said: “British MPs of every political party stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people, and I join my other 286 colleagues in expressing absolute delight for being included.

"It is a testament to the values we hold.”

On Wednesday, April 27, the Russian government announced it would introduce sanctions on 287 British MPs, in response to the UK’s own sanctions on 386 members of the Duma, a lower parliament in Russia.

This means that Lincolnshire MPs will no longer be allowed to enter Russia.

The sanctions were imposed on politicians the Russian Foreign Ministry believe played “the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions”, which they claim has led to “Russophobic hysteria” in the UK.

Within that list of MPs were six from Greater Lincolnshire. These are:

Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle

John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings

Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham

Edward Leigh – Gainsborough

Martin Vickers – Cleethorpes

Matt Warman – Boston and Skegness

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs they should regard the sanctions as "a badge of honour" and this has been reiterated locally.

Victoria Atkins, who is also MP for Spilsby, said of the announcement: “I consider it a badge of honour to have been sanctioned by the Russian government. I stand with Ukraine.”

Sir Edward Leigh also said he felt “honoured” to be included in the list, calling it a “back-handed compliment” that reinforces the government’s stance with Ukraine.

The Gainsborough MP said: “Since the Russian invasion began, I have backed the Prime Minister’s policy to give direct aid and support to the Ukrainian people and their government and I will continue to do so.

“People across the world will continue to love and appreciate the beauty of Tolstoy and Tchaikovsky while condemning the actions of the current regime in the Kremlin.