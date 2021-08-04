Illegal fishing clampdown in Lincolnshire

.

The Environment Agency’s Fisheries Enforcement teams, local specialist Police Wildlife Crime Officers and voluntary bailiffs from the Angling Trust came together and made 118 spot checks on anglers.

Environment Agency Enforcement Officers led the clampdown and were split into three teams on Sunday July 25 to ensure anglers were properly licensed and following fishing rules.

Meticulous intel-led planning ensured the patrols at locations across the county were effective.

Lincolnshire Fisheries Team Leader James Hooker said: “It’s great we can work with our partners on enforcement and deliver a stark message – follow the rules or pay up.

“We want to make it clear offenders can expect to be prosecuted and face a fine of up to £2,500.”

As well as breaking the law, illegal fishing risks spreading invasive species and diseases.

Fishing legally is inexpensive (rod licence prices start at £6 – young people aged up to 16 can fish for free) and the income funds enforcement and improvements – benefitting the environment, wildlife and people.

The Environment Agency’s fisheries service is funded by fishing licence income.

This income helps deliver a wide range of services, all designed to protect, enhance and improve fisheries for people, the environment and angling.

You can buy a rod licence online, at a post office or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.