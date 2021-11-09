Illuminate event in Gainsborough to end 400th anniversary of the Mayflower story

The final event to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower story is a special Illuminate event

Illuminate 2021 will include a fire garden, projections, performers, live music and an arts trail.

The free event takes place on Saturday, November 13, from 6pm to 8.30pm, in the grounds of Gainsborough Old Hall and All Saints’ Parish Church.

Gainsborough Choral Society will also be performing David Fawcett’s new choral work ‘A Sure Refuge’ at a concert in the Parish Church from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. The concert needs a pre-booked ticket which are available from Gainsborough Library.

The Mayflower story tells of the Separatists’ journey to America in 1620. Many leading Separatists, who later became known as the Pilgrims, came from the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire region.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure, said: “This will be the first time in two years that we have been able to put on an event like this, and I am really starting to look forward to how special the sights are set to look, with projections beaming onto the walls of the Old Hall, fire sculptures, a fire garden and performers dancing and entertaining visitors.

“We are fortunate also that this event will take place on the same day as the November farmers’ market in Gainsborough, so why not make a day of it? Explore the local market, grab some food, and then head over to see what promises to be a spectacular event.”

Dr Anna Scott, Mayflower 400 officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “The theme for this year is ‘Thanksgiving’ following the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving in America, a day which is also recognised as the National Day of Mourning for Native Americans.