A fire garden display was organised by JRH Services’ Fyr Garden

This year’s festival, themed ‘Love Gainsborough’, highlighted the town’s vibrancy and community spirit, with audiences being captivated by performers including the Beautiful Queen of Hearts, who made a special appearance along with the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit.

The day’s highlights included the mesmerising Illuminate lantern parade, led by samba band Fire Funk, which made its way through the busy Market Place, before gathering outside the Gainsborough Old Hall.

The band was followed by children of all ages who proudly held up their wonderful lantern creations, adorned with hearts and lights for the crowds to see.

The display was accompanied by live music

Artists Ruth Pigott, Nadya Monfrioli and Lou Jones led lantern sessions in schools prior to the event and there was also lantern-making on the day at All Saints’ Parish Church and Market Place.

Sarah Preston, who took her children to the lantern making workshops held in the town throughout the day, said: “The kids have enjoyed it. They were so excited for it, and it is great that it’s free. Its good they were able to display their art in the parade as well.”

Chair of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of West Lindsey District Council, who hosted the event, supported by Gainsborough Town Council, said: I am proud to be part of an event as loved as the Illuminate Festival.

“It was such genuine fun to see the children’s creations, and the work of the local artists on display.

The Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit made an appearance

“It was great to see the community come together and enjoy themselves and the feeling of pride in the town.”

Stilt walker Toni Pingaliing and face-painter Grace Bowden added to the festive atmosphere, entertaining crowds with their engaging performances.

Toni said: “The day was really fun, and the kids were amazing.”

As evening fell, the excitement continued after the parade with the breathtaking fire garden display, organised by JRH Services’ Fyr Garden accompanied by live music and thrilling performances by fire artists.

Fire Funk, led by Chris Lewis-Jones, made its way through the Market Place

Musicians created the perfect soundscape to this most atmospheric part of the evening, while fire performers wowed visitors with their amazing skills.

Nick and Noelyn Brown,who travelled from Ingham, enjoyed the fire garden.

Nick said: “It’s a really great event to come to. It is easy to park, we came last time, really enjoyed it, so we have come here again because we like to support local events like this.”

The couple were accompanied by their friend Laura, a visiting teacher from Spain who is currently working at Queen Elizabeth's High School teaching pupils Spanish.

Stilt walker Toni Pingaliing helped entertain the crowds

Laura said: “It’s been really enjoyable being here, I like it a lot.”Blake and Piper Coghill, were visiting with their young daughter.

Blake said: “We have had a good wander around – it’s been really good. We will definitely come back next year and bring lanterns and lights with us.”

Dr Anna Scott, West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, said: “It was really special to see so many families making memories in the heart of Gainsborough, joining in and getting into the ‘Love, Gainsborough’ spirit.”

Dr Scott thanked All Saints’ Parish Church and Gainsborough Old Hall for supporting the event and opening their doors to visitors for free.

Alongside the festival, Gainsborough’s monthly farmers’ and craft market took place during the day followed by an Illuminate Market in the evening, offering lots of delicious food options.

Kim Farrier from the Garden Tea Room is hoping to be back trading at future events.