Skegness Christmas Lights switch-on returns to outside the Hildreds Centre with a celebrity line-up and market.

Holly Jolly Christmas is a joint effort by a new Skegness Switch-on Committee, including Skegness Carnival Committee, the Hildreds Centre and Skegness Town Council, with additional sponsorship by Taj Bola of the Hive.

Topping the bill to switch on the lights is Emmerdale star and the winner of last year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ Danny Miller.

He will be supported by a full line-up of entertainment, including a tap-dancing turkey,.

Both days will see festive music from school choirs and Skegness Silver Band.

As well as providing the town’s main Christmas tree, Skegness Town Council have provided the Christmas lights in Lumley Road and the High Street.

Sponsorship has also come the former Visit Lincs Coast (BID), which was agreed before it disbanded.

James Howsam, of Skegness Carnival Committee, said: 'This is the biggest Christmas event that the town has ever seen with the switch on and market coming together and other businesses such as The Hive getting involved.

"It is going to be fantastic for the town and I hope that all the locals can come out and support the event and have a great time.”

Taj Bola, of the Hive, who is sponsoring the switch-on by bringing Danny Miller. and organising the fireworks display, came to the rescue last year when the switch-on looked like being scaled down by providing a 20ft tree, entertainment and fireworks at the Hive.

Now a member of the organisig team, he said: “I am delighted to once again support the Christmas Lights switch-on

"It is important that these traditions carry on – not only for visitors but for the locals too who have worked hard all year.

"Supporting the switch-on is part of the Hive’s overall strategy to bring bigger and better things to Skegness..”

The switch-on over the weekend of November 26 and 27, will take place near the entrance of Hildreds Shopping Centre, next to the Christmas tree provided by Skegness Town Council. The fireworks will be from the top of The Hive on Grand Parade.

Saturday, November 26

10am Stage Door Productions, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers, Sleigh opens

10.30am Santa in Sleigh.

11am Junior Academy Choir, Man in a Christmas Present

12 noon Mayor & Mayoress + Carnival Queen meet stall holders 1 hour

12noon Skegness Silver Band , Christmas Elves Stilt Walkers, Grinch + Elves 1 hour

1pm Man in a Christmas Present, Fairytale Faces - Princesses, Santa in Sleigh

2pm School Choir, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers.

3pm School Choir, Man in a Christmas Present

3.45pm Radio Presenter, Celebrity, Santa, Mayor

4pm Light Switch On, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers, Fairytale Faces - Princesses

4.05pm Singer/Entertaine, Santa in Sleigh

5pm Fireworks

6pm Event finish, Market closes

Sunday, November 27

10am Stage Music, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers, Sleigh opens

10.30am Santa in Sleigh

11am School Choir, Tap Dancing Turkey

12 noon Skegness Silver Band, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers, Grinch + Elves

1pm Just Sing Ladies, Tap Dancing Turkey, Fairytale Faces - Princesses, Santa in Sleigh 2 hours

2pm Skegness Silver Band, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers

3pm Stage Music, Tap Dancing Turkey