The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire has defended a proposed £147,000 increase to her office budget.

At a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) meeting on Wednesday, Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK) said she needs to build up a team of people to respond to the issues raised by residents.

A GLCCA report stated that the budget for the mayor’s office is currently £115,000 – and this has been proposed to rise to £262,000 within the next financial year.

Dame Mayor Andrea Jenkyns said: “I literally have zero people in my team. The people who are in the combined authority at the moment are delivering on infrastructure and putting together a plan for skills.

“But it’s a bit like being an MP, you need an office. I have over two and a half thousand emails each month from constituents.

“I’m staying up until 3 o’clock in the morning answering some of them myself.

“We need to get the capacity in there so people get the best service, that they’re responded to and supported with their concerns.”

Ms Jenkyns also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she’s had many people come to her with ‘non-mayoral concerns’ and she wants to help as many people as possible.

She said: “They might have a housing issue directly which is currently under the districts, they might have an issue with getting their child into a school or school transport.

“That doesn’t come under my remit but as I’ve always done as a politician, I don’t believe in not helping people.

“I want to make sure that we’ve got the capacity to help people. Every mayor across the country has a team.

“I just want a very small team to support my constituents.”

The mayor heads up the GLCCA, which sits on top of all county and district councils and has extra powers over issues such as transport.