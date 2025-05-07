'I'm wearing poppy with pride to meet Royals at garden party'
Chair Kev Woolley and Vice-Chair Tracy Turner left Skegness this morning (Wednesday) for Buckingham Palace.
Our picture shows them near the Clock Tower – the centrepiece of last year’s Poppy Display in the resort, featurung 37,000 poppies – just before they set off for the city.
Poppies are already flooding in for this year’s display at Altitude 44, expected to be twice as big, and so Tracy says she had to include one in her outfit.
Her navy blue ensemble, featuring a matching fascinator, includes a special poppy knitted locally.
"Obviously I had to wear a poppy and this one was knitted by Eve Lister from the Burgh Knit and Natter Group,” Tracy said.
"Eve is our oldest knitter at a young 99 years old and is still knitting for the project.”
Tracy recently thanked Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire is Mr Andrew Clark DL for the nomination when they attended the opening of the new £1 million joint cadet centre in Skegness.
"We are beyond humbled (and excited) to be heading off to London for a Royal Tea Party at Buckingham Palace,” added Tracy.
As well as an opportunity to meet the King and other members of the Royal Family at the garden party, Tracy and Kevin are mingling with fellow guests, exploring the Palace grounds, and enjoying delicious tea and cakes.
