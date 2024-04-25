Skegness Pier and Fantasy Island volunteers were joined by Coastal Access for All.

The event took place on Skegness Beach on Tuesday, with staff members working alongside Coastal Access for All, a charity dedicated to making it easier for everyone to enjoy our wonderful British coastline.

Teams started from Skegness Pier and headed north, with the volunteers working their way along the shore, ignoring the weather while removing litter and helping to protect the Lincolnshire coastline.

Organisers say the clean-up was a huge success, enabling staff members to collect an ‘impressive’ amount of litter and debris and engage with the local community.

This event forms part of Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier’s wider initiatives to encourage more sustainable practices and to help protect the local environment.

Heidi Watson, Fantasy Island’s Senior Events Coordinator and the organiser of this collaboration, said, “I am very proud to lead our fantastic team for the beach clean and was delighted to be working alongside Coastal Access For All.

"This is the perfect opportunity for Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier to quietly do our bit in our community and for the coastline

we all cherish.

The beach clean started at Skegness Pier.

"I look forward to our next organised beach clean event and to being part of many more.”

To help encourage interest in the local environment, Skegness Pier will host a Wildlife Day, including a scavenger hunt, on Tuesday, July 23, with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

For more information on upcoming Skegness events and initiatives, please visit the Fantasy