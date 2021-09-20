Improvement works along Roman Bank in Skegness set to restart

Improvement works along Roman Bank in Skegness are due to restart.

The works, which are expected to take seven months, will start on Monday following a temporary site shutdown during the summer so holiday traffic was not affected

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Now that summer's come to an end and schools are back in session, Breheny will be setting back up on Roman Bank this week, ahead closing the road and re-starting work here on Monday, September 27.

"From that date, we'll be excavating the carriageway between Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive ahead of Cadent Gas returning in October to finish their gas main diversion.

"We'll then be focussing our efforts on completely rebuilding the carriageway from just south of Brancaster Drive to just north of the junction with Elmhirst Avenue, along with the footways just south of Muirfield Drive to the junction with North Shore Road."

The official diversion route during the project will be via the A52 / C541 / A158 at the Gunby dual carriageway, and vice versa.

The whole Roman Bank improvement scheme is expected to be complete in Spring 2022.

Coun Davies added: "I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us over the next few months.

"When we're finished next spring, not only will these improvements help keep the coast's road network up and running, but they'll also mean smoother and safer journeys for everyone traveling in Skegness."