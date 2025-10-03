Imps ready to fly flag for Skegness in new football kit

Skegness Imps FC in their new kit.

A football club for six to 16-year-olds is set to fly the flag for Skegness in a new blue football kit.

Skegness Imps FC is an FA Charter Standard Club and was formed in 2013 to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football.

It is based at The Pavillion at Skegness Sports Association in Wainfleet Road – but has big ambitions to have a football ground of its own.

Local businessman Darren Boden took over as club chairman in early May and has been working with the new 16-strong committee since then to rebuild it. “Since taking control of the club I have been talking to business in Skegness to get sponsorship to bring a new football match kit to the club to represent Skegness,” Darren explained. “I have also been trying to raise money to bring a full training kit for every child and adult who are a part of our club.

"I initially managed to raise £10,000 towards the £16,000 costs and have now managed to pay for the whole kit.” Members are aged seven to adult and there are 10 kids teams and two adult teams.

"We have always been in the shadows of Skegness Town but are providing opportunities for underprivileged kids come to play and be included in football,” said Darren.

"Over the next five years I am trying to raise the club profile and bring us our own home ground, working alongside Skegness Rugby Club and Skegness Sports Association.

" Everything we do as a club is for our members and the local community. I am trying to bring a community hub to Skegness for our children and adults to feel apart of something and be proud of Skegness. To help our kids have someware they feel safe and happy to be at and apart of. “Having lived in Skegness for 24 years and run my own business for 23 years, I now feel it’s time to give back to the community.” To find out more and get involved, visit Skegness Imps FC on Facebook.