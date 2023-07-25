Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

In a spin for Naomi’s Garden

​Thousands of pounds have been raised by spin fans to help children and adults with movement and genetic disorders.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 26th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Pedal Power's Sara Richards and Ben Chapman.Pedal Power's Sara Richards and Ben Chapman.
Pedal Power's Sara Richards and Ben Chapman.

​Pedal Power, run by Sara Richards and based at Tattershall Way on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, held their annual Spinathon on Sunday, July 23, to raise money for ​Naomi's Garden which runs conductive education, SEND and HAF services.

Running from 7am to 7pm, the spinathon saw participants take on hour-long stints on their spin bikes, and businesses were also invited to sponsor the bikes for £100 each.

Sara said the event went brilliantly well and there was a great atmosphere:

Most Popular
Sarah-Jayne Walker of Naomi's Garden during the spinathon.Sarah-Jayne Walker of Naomi's Garden during the spinathon.
Sarah-Jayne Walker of Naomi's Garden during the spinathon.

"It was a big day and we couldn’t have done it without everyone who helped,” she said, “Everyone who came and helped were brilliant, we had people coming in with cakes and homemade granola and it was a perfect day all round.”

The Spinathon has made an incredible £4,100 with money still coming in, and Naomi’s Garden lead conductor Sarah-Jayne Walker said: “A huge thank you to everybody who was part of the Spinathon, to Sara and her team at Pedal Power, to all businesses who sponsored bikes, and those who came and put in an hour of hardcore spinning.

"To be involved in such a challenge that had such positivity and inclusivity was an honour and its one I really enjoyed being part of.

“We’re blown away by amount raised by Pedal Power, to raise £4,000 with funds still coming in is incredible, so we at Naomi's Garden say thank you so much.”

Related topics:Naomi's Garden