‘In memory of Kibi’

Kibi Wade (Barrett).

The grieving family of a 16-year-old who tragically died last week has vowed to help other young people and their families.

Kibi Wade (Barrett) died last Wednesday (July 24), after what has been described as ‘relentless bullying and cyber bullying’.

She was found by her mum, elder sister and step-mum at the family home in Caistor.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her, sadly she had passed away.

Kibi’s mum, Michelle said: “The bullies just never let up. We hoped so much that once she left [school] after her exams that would be an end to it, but it seems they continued.

"We as a family left behind are going through every emotion you could imagine. The utter devastation caused by one or two individuals is incomprehensible.

"We will stand in our grief and we will fight with everything we have to stop this ever happening to any young person or their families.”

The family is in the early stages of launching ‘Kibi’s Memory’, hoping it will be somewhere children and families can turn to, in time, for support and advice.

Michelle said: “Please get behind it and us and let’s stand united as parents, aunties, uncles, grandparents etc and let's tell the world this has to stop happening. We also hope the Government will act positively to establish and pass laws to make sure that bullying and cyber bullying by teenagers on other young people is made an enforceable criminal offence with severe punishment.”

To help launch Kibi’s Memory and to pay tribute to the 16-year-old, some of her friends have organised a memorial event for this Friday, August 2, in Caistor’s South Street Park at 5pm. You can also register your support at: kibismemory.co.uk

Meanwhile, Michelle and her family have thanked the emergency teams who responded last Wednesday. She said: “A massive thankyou to the local First Responders in Caistor who were first on scene, LIVES and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, who all attended and tried their hardest to bring our daughter back to life, but sadly it was too late.”

Michelle added: “We hope that by campaigning for “Kibi’s Memory” that no child should suffer the way Kibi has, and that no family should ever have to go through the indescribable trauma we are facing right now. As time goes by the sadness may lessen, but our pain and anger will be with us forever. We will love her for the rest of our lives and never forget our beautiful girl.”

Head teacher at Kibi’s former school, De Aston in Market Rasen, Simon Porter said: ”The passing of Kibi is a tragedy and our thoughts are with family and all those affected.”

Mr Porter added: "The school continues to work with all the relevant authorities and so cannot make any further comment whilst the investigations continue. Again, it is a deeply saddening moment and our thoughts are with family and those who are affected by this tragedy.”

Here in Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has a range of information and services that can help young people and their families get the help they need.

This ranges from self help information (online workshops, helpful websites) to local emotional wellbeing services in schools and specialist mental health services.

LPFT says it is committed to supporting young people and their families with mental health and emotional wellbeing needs.

A spokesman said: “We advise anyone seeking support to contact us via our free 24/7 Here4You advice line (0800 234 6342), where we can offer advice and support. If someone needs urgent mental health support, they should call 111 and select the mental health option. More information and support can also be found on our website at www.lpft.nhs.uk/young-people.”