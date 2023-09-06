Register
In pictures: 39th Wragby Show

The sun shone down and the crowds came out for the 39th Wragby Show & Country Fayre
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST

There was fun for all the family at the traditional event and photographer John Edwards went along to capture the essence of the day.

1. Feeding the crowds:

​Rick, Sam and their team were busy with hot dogs, bacon and burgers. Photo: John Edwards

2. Classics:

​Rob Osborne and Terry Staves from Caistor and Market Rasen with their classic lorries. Photo: John Edwards

3. Family occasion:

​10 year old Grace Cosgrove from Hainton with family and her Class 12.2 HH Welsh Section ( A ) Pony. Photo: John Edwards

4. mmrp-13-09-23-wragby show JE 3-CENupload.jpg

​Pat and Kath Allen with their 1931 Fowler Road Loco Photo: John Edwards

