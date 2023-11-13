​Armed forces personnel, cadets, veterans, community groups, residents and local leaders all came together in Boston at the weekend to honour the war dead.

​On Saturday, crowds visited the town’s Memorial Gardens in Wide Bargate for a special service to mark Armistice Day – which remembers the agreement signed between the Allies and Germany on November 11, 1918, to end the First World War.

This was organised by the Royal British Legion, and included a service led by the Rev Sally Clifton, and a silence at 11am.

On Sunday, a parade and service was held at the Memorial Gardens as part of Remembrance Sunday. This was followed by the placing of poppy wreaths on the war memorial by various local cadet groups, schools and local dignitaries.

After the service and a two-minute silence, a church service was held at the Stump. The occasion concluded with a march from the church through the town’s Strait Bargate.

MP Matt Warman, who attended the Armistice Day service said: “An honour to lay a wreath today in Boston, where we will never forget the service of so many men and women lost in conflict.”

1 . Remembrance Sunday Armed forces personnel march at Boston Memorial Gardens. Photo: Emma Staff

2 . Remembrance Sunday Scouts, brownies and cadet groups were among those to take part. Photo: Emma Staff

3 . Remembrance Sunday Council leader Anne Dorrian places a poppy wreath. Photo: Emma Staff