​It was a day of fun, but reflection, when visitors joined We’ll Meet Again WWII Museum on Sunday for Armed Forces Day.

We'll Meet Again WWII Museum re-enactment members, with museum director Paul Britchford, third from left.

Families, veterans, and history enthusiasts flocked to the museum grounds, at Freiston Shore, where they were greeted by a captivating display of military hardware, exhibits, and interactive activities.

Live music from the 1940s duo DreamBelles also delighted the crowd with war-time serenades and songs, and visitors were treated to re-enactments, guided tours, and the opportunity to get hands-on with artifacts and weapons at the museum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site also offers a 3D virtual reality Lancaster flying simulator and a genuine Anderson Shelter to explore.

The Royal British Legion Riders Branch at the event.

Jason Dawson, museum supporter and photographer said: “The open day aimed to foster a deeper understanding and respect for the sacrifices made by those who serve their country.

“It provided a unique opportunity for local Boston residents and visitors alike to come together and experience the rich history from the war time years.

“The Armed Forces Day served as a reminder of the dedication, bravery, and professionalism of the armed forces. The museum's impressive collection of authentic artifacts, including weaponry, uniforms, personal mementos, and testimonies from veterans was on display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It offered an invaluable opportunity for the public to show their support and gratitude to those who protect their country.

DreamBelles performing at the museum open day.

"The event was a resounding success, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation among the attendees while raising awareness of the sacrifices made by service members.

"The day concluded with a closing ceremony, during which the museum director, Paul Britchford and his wife Linda expressed their gratitude to the attendees for their support.

“Overall, the museum open day was a triumph, successfully achieving its goal of inspiring curiosity, promoting wartime understanding, and strengthening the community's connection with its heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It served as a reminder of the invaluable role museums play in preserving and sharing our collective history.”

Dreambelles entertain the crowd

Two visitors to the museum for Armed Forces Day.

Some US Military re-enactors with their WWII style encampment.

A couple of supporters enjoy a cool refresher at the Armed Forces Day event.

A change of costumes for the singing duo.

Bringing the nostalgic vibes - DreamBelles

One of the many WWII re-enactment displays.

A snap from inside the museum, featuring a huge array of war-time exhibits.

Visitors got to sit in this motorbike being displayed by the Royal British Legion Riders branch.

Another snapshot of the RBL Riders Branch.

One of the war-time guns on display.