IN PICTURES: Boston-area family 'take out' neighbour's bin for them while they are away - to the shops, to the park, to the hairdressers ...

​​It is not an uncommon request from one neighbour to another – would you take out our bin for us while we are away?

However, as these photos of a roaming recycling receptacle show, there is more than one way to interpet ‘take out’.

The pictures were staged by Tori Gabriel, of Kirton, after her neighbours Dave and Jane Thornalley asked for them to take out their bin for them while they were on holiday in Portugal.

“It was a good bit of harmless fun in the village,” said Tori, who was assisted by daughters Jessica, nine, and Lexi, eight. “Everyone we passed had a smile for us and wanted to join in. Our local pub was actually closed, but the cleaning lady raided the recycling bin to get us a bottle as a prop. Another lady hid behind the bin so it looked like it was walking her dog.”

Tori, 40, shared the photographs with Dave, 66, while he and Jane, 67, were still on holiday.

Dave said: “When Tori sent the pictures my original reaction was that it wasn't our bin and it could be some photo trick, so as it was late at night/early morning when I picked them up I replied with a ‘thumbs up’ and left it at that,” said Dave.

It was only when they had come home, he said, that he realised their purple-lidded pal had been having an adventure of its own.

“I had to apologise to them for only giving a ‘thumbs up’,” he said, describing the pictures as ‘hilarious’ and a ‘great way of keeping the children interested and busy’.

“Our bin was so pleased to see us, he has been resting ever since!” he joked.

1 . Kirton family 'takes out' the neighbour's bin Waiting patiently for the green man. Photo: Tori Gabriel / SWNS

2 . Kirton family 'takes out' the neighbour's bin Walkies. Photo: Tori Gabriel / SWNS

3 . Kirton family 'takes out' the neighbour's bin Outside Kirton Town Hall with Jessica and Lexi. Photo: Tori Gabriel / SWNS

4 . Kirton family 'takes out' the neighbour's bin At Kirton War Memorial. Photo: Tori Gabriel / SWNS

