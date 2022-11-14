In Pictures: Boston area pays its respects to the fallen for Remembrance Sunday

In Boston and some of its surrounding villages, the day began with a parade through the town to the war memorial.

This was followed by a silence and the laying of wreaths by local dignitaries, military personnel and and community groups.

Many in the town commended the ‘fantastic turnout’ this year, which brought crowds to the streets to watch the parade and pay their respects.

Boston’s Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian commented: “I was profoundly honoured to lay a wreath at the War Memorial, on behalf of all the residents of Boston.

“Today’s service, which was organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion, saw a tremendous turnout of local people, who all came to pay their respects to the fallen.”

There were similar scenes in nearby Kirton, with hundreds taking part in the parade to the war memorial, with many more lining the streets to watch, and listen to Kirton Brass Band playing.

Schools across the area also paid their respects on the Friday (Armistice Day) with some, including Friskney All Saints Primary School, laying wreaths at their local war memorial.

Head of school, Tina Wood, said: “The whole school came together, alongside the wider community, at Friskney War Memorial on Friday. The Last Post and Reveille were played live and the silence at 11am was observed. A wreath was laid on behalf of the school and the children took part reading poems and letters. The behaviour of the children was impeccable, and the service was very poignant.”

1. Boston Mayor Boston's Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, after laying a wreath on the war memorial in Wide Bargate. Photo: Boston Borough Council Photo Sales

2. Kirton remembers Members of the Kirton community pay their respects at the war memorial. Photo: James Kirkland Photo Sales

3. Salute Military personnel pay their respects at the war memorial in Kirton. Photo: James Kirkland Photo Sales

4. Brass band Kirton Brass Band playing at the war memorial for Remembrance Sunday. Photo: James Kirkland Photo Sales