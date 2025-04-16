IN PICTURES: Boston Marathon 2025

The Boston Marathon featured four routes – a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10k and a 5k fun run.

First home in the full marathon out of 866 finishers was Matthew Orford, of Staffordshire’s Lichfield Running Club, in a time of 2hrs 32mins 26secs. The fastest female runner was Johanna O’Regan, of Riverside Runners, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, in 2hrs 52mins 33secs.

The sun was shining as participants took on one of the day’s routes.

The weather was a stark contrast to last year’s event, when runners had to contend with torrential rain.

Among those taking part was a team of eight from the town’s Asda supermarket.

The spanned an impressive age range, being either in their teens, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s.

Stephen Bromby, the store’s Community Champions, was one of the eight. He said: “The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for good causes while having fun.

“We’re proud to raise money all year round for our breast cancer campaign, Tickled Pink. Working with our charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, we’re on a mission to make checking your boobs, pecs and chests, whoever you are, as normal as your Asda shop.”

On the Boston Marathon’s Facebook page, a post hailed the day as ‘fabulous’.

“Thank you so much to everyone that ran, volunteered and supported friends and family,” the post continued. “We have had so many messages and comments saying how much everyone enjoyed the day we are overwhelmed. It’s wonderful to see so many people in town and having a wonderful time.”

Race pictures: Bartosz Fedkowicz

1 . Boston Marathon 2025 Runners at the start of this year's Boston Marathon. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz

2 . Boston Marathon 2025 Runners at the start of this year's Boston Marathon. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz

3 . Boston Marathon 2025 Runners at the start of this year's Boston Marathon. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz

4 . Boston Marathon 2025 Runners at the start of this year's Boston Marathon. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz