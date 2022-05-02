The Covid pandemic meant that the historic fair had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021, so many are excited to see the event back in Boston this year.

And just like in others years, the town was once again filled with fairground rides, games stalls, food stands and more - all provided by the Showman’s Guild.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Families of showmen have been coming to Boston for generations, occupying the same pitches with their rides and stalls. Rated one of the top five street fairs in the country, the May Fair has a Royal Charter and is surrounded by tradition. It is a great day out and fun for all the family.”

The fair, which was officially opened by Boston Mayor, Coun Frank Pickett, on Saturday, will run until Saturday, May 7.

1. MBSP-04-05-22-004-MBSPSmall_3pics Image 5 Boston May Fair Photo: David Dawson

2. MBSP-300422-23.jpg Allison Hardy with her daughter Poppy Burton, aged 2, of Boston, who won the Golden Ticket Photo: David Dawson

3. MBSP-300422-09.jpg Boston Mayor, Coun Frank Pickett, officially declares the May Fair open. Photo: David Dawson

4. MBSP-300422-30.jpg L-R Mae Holland with her mum Tara Holland Photo: David Dawson