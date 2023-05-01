Register
In Pictures: Boston's May Fair returns to town with some hair-raising rides

Nine days of fairground fun kicked off in Boston on Saturday with the return of the annual May Fair.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 1st May 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:33 BST

The popular event, which runs until Monday, May 8, features an array of children’s rides as well as ones for older children and adults with a head for heights.

The rides and other attractions are spread across the Market Place and Wide Bargate.

Saturday also saw a model fairground exhibition at the nearby Guildhall Museum.

The fair offers real family fun for all ages.

1. Galloping...chickens?

The fair offers real family fun for all ages. Photo: David Dawson

One of the more hair-raising rides at the May Fair.

2. A Head for Heights

One of the more hair-raising rides at the May Fair. Photo: David Dawson

Enjoying some refreshments are: Ewelina Golko with Alex Golko, 6, Tomek Golko, 12 and Mateusz Golko, 8.

3. Refreshing

Enjoying some refreshments are: Ewelina Golko with Alex Golko, 6, Tomek Golko, 12 and Mateusz Golko, 8. Photo: David Dawson

The official opening of the May Fair, with Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, right, and mace bearer Andy Lamming holding out their hats.

4. Opening ceremony

The official opening of the May Fair, with Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, right, and mace bearer Andy Lamming holding out their hats. Photo: Image supplied

