In Pictures: Boston's May Fair returns to town with some hair-raising rides
Nine days of fairground fun kicked off in Boston on Saturday with the return of the annual May Fair.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 1st May 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:33 BST
The popular event, which runs until Monday, May 8, features an array of children’s rides as well as ones for older children and adults with a head for heights.
The rides and other attractions are spread across the Market Place and Wide Bargate.
Saturday also saw a model fairground exhibition at the nearby Guildhall Museum.
