In Pictures: Boston's May Fair returns to town with some hair-raising rides

Nine days of fairground fun kicked off in Boston on Saturday with the return of the annual May Fair.

The popular event, which runs until Monday, May 8, features an array of children’s rides as well as ones for older children and adults with a head for heights.

The rides and other attractions are spread across the Market Place and Wide Bargate.

Saturday also saw a model fairground exhibition at the nearby Guildhall Museum.

To order copies of Lincolnshire World’s photos, visit the photosales website, alternatively, call 0330 4030033, or email [email protected]

1 . Galloping...chickens? The fair offers real family fun for all ages. Photo: David Dawson

2 . A Head for Heights One of the more hair-raising rides at the May Fair. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Refreshing Enjoying some refreshments are: Ewelina Golko with Alex Golko, 6, Tomek Golko, 12 and Mateusz Golko, 8. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Opening ceremony The official opening of the May Fair, with Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, right, and mace bearer Andy Lamming holding out their hats. Photo: Image supplied