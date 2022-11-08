Register
In pictures: Community firework fantasia

Thousands of people turned out for community fireworks events in Market Rasen and Caistor.

By Dianne Tuckett
21 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:16pm

In a new venture for Market Rasen Round Table, they teamed up with Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club for this year’s bonfire night event, which proved to be a success.

Over at Caistor, the town’s Lions Club put on another spectacular display under this year’s theme ‘Moulin Rouge’, which, of course, featured a magnificent purpose-built windmill for the finale.

1. Hook-a-Duck

There was fun to be had while waiting for the Rasen display to begin

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Warm welcome

Round Tablers welcome visitors to their event at Rase Park

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Refreshments

The hot food was kept busy at Market Rasen

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Welcome

Moulin Rouge-themed welcome at Caistor

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

