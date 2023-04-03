Held at the Stump, the ‘Celebrate Boston’ event showcased businesses and community groups, the various opportunities available in the area, and how people can get involved. Children’s activities were also enjoyed by youngsters who visited.
Groups and businesses present (but not pictured) included Blackfriars Theatre, Heritage Lincolnshire, Boston Book Festival and the Guildhall Museum.
Boston in Bloom gave out seeds on the day that came from the monkey puzzle tree felled in Sleaford Road when Asda was built in 2004. They were collected and donated by resident Jennifer Izod, who has grown a number of such trees at her home near Boston from the original 140-year-old one.
Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom said: "The day went very well, people were queuing up for seeds when the celebration opened! There should be many monkey puzzle trees appearing in the next few years all over Boston.”
The event was organised by The Parish of Boston in partnership with Boston Borough Council.
