In Pictures: Community groups come together at the Stump to 'celebrate Boston'

​Community groups from across Boston came together at a special event on Saturday to ‘celebrate’ the town.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:11 BST
Boston Lithuanian Community Group took part in the 'Celebrate Boston' event.
Held at the Stump, the ‘Celebrate Boston’ event showcased businesses and community groups, the various opportunities available in the area, and how people can get involved. Children’s activities were also enjoyed by youngsters who visited.

Groups and businesses present (but not pictured) included Blackfriars Theatre, Heritage Lincolnshire, Boston Book Festival and the Guildhall Museum.

Boston in Bloom gave out seeds on the day that came from the monkey puzzle tree felled in Sleaford Road when Asda was built in 2004. They were collected and donated by resident Jennifer Izod, who has grown a number of such trees at her home near Boston from the original 140-year-old one.

Louis Kelnett, aged eight, enjoying some Lego.
Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom said: "The day went very well, people were queuing up for seeds when the celebration opened! There should be many monkey puzzle trees appearing in the next few years all over Boston.”

The event was organised by The Parish of Boston in partnership with Boston Borough Council.

Some members of the Boston in Bloom team.
Bob Taylor and Alan Green on Boston Foodbank's stall.
Nicola Ivring and Paula Morley at the Boston College stand.
Kataleja Bugvilaite, aged four, visited the event with her grandad, Algirdas Bugvilas.
Julie Baker, of the Butterfly Hospice Trust.
