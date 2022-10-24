Register
Pictured from left, are Harley Temple, aged 13, and Riley Sheppard, aged 12, of Boston.

In Pictures: Families enjoy fairground fun at Boston’s Central Park

Traditional fairground attractions are helping to keep young ones in Boston entertained this half-term.

By The Newsroom
37 minutes ago

‘World of Fun’ brought the fair back to the town’s Central Park for a week on Saturday and the Standard sent our photographer down to capture some of the action.

Visitors braved a variety of fairground rides, from those suitable for young children such as the ‘teacups’ - to hair-raising rides lifting older children and adults high into the air. Many who visited the fair have also taken on the challenge of winning a prize at one of the traditional games stalls.

There is still time to catch the fair, as it will be at the park every day up to and including this Saturday, October 29, from 1-8pm. On Friday and Saturday, it will be finishing a little later - at 9pm.

Free to enter, the fair has been organised for the town in association with Boston Borough Council.

1. Prize win

Pictured from left, are Diozis Damme, Maksimillian Gluchovskj, aged nine, Daniel Damme, aged three, and Enelin Lummo, of Boston.

Photo: David Dawson

2. Fun ride

Enjoying a fairground ride are Lauren Limb with her daughter Cara Limb, of Boston.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Elastic fantastic

Danielle Toleva, aged nine, of Boston braves one of the hair-raising attractions.

Photo: David Dawson

4. All smiles

Demi Healey of Boston with Robyn Roberts, aged four, and Georgie Roberts, aged eight. Photos by David Dawson.

Photo: David Dawson

StandardBoston Borough Council
