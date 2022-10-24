In Pictures: Families enjoy fairground fun at Boston’s Central Park
Traditional fairground attractions are helping to keep young ones in Boston entertained this half-term.
‘World of Fun’ brought the fair back to the town’s Central Park for a week on Saturday and the Standard sent our photographer down to capture some of the action.
Visitors braved a variety of fairground rides, from those suitable for young children such as the ‘teacups’ - to hair-raising rides lifting older children and adults high into the air. Many who visited the fair have also taken on the challenge of winning a prize at one of the traditional games stalls.
There is still time to catch the fair, as it will be at the park every day up to and including this Saturday, October 29, from 1-8pm. On Friday and Saturday, it will be finishing a little later - at 9pm.
Free to enter, the fair has been organised for the town in association with Boston Borough Council.