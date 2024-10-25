IN PICTURES: Families travel to Boston area for region's largest pumpkin patch

By David Seymour
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:13 BST
Families from across Lincolnshire and beyond have been travelling to the Boston area to enjoy the region’s largest pumpkin patch.

Billed as ‘a celebration of all things autumn and pumpkin’, Bell’s Pumpkin Patch is held annually by Bell’s Gardening Outlet, of Benington.

The event returned last weekend, October 12 and 13, and is currently part way through a nine-day run, with Sunday (October 27) being the last day.

Attractions include: pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, pumpkin carving, fun fair rides.

For more information, visit bellspumpkinpatch.com/

Mason Fountain, seven, of Pinchbeck.

1. Bell's Pumpkin Patch

Mason Fountain, seven, of Pinchbeck. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Jordan and Suzi Bates, of Swinehead, with 11-week-old Aurora, Isabella, seven, and Lex, three.

2. Bell's Pumpkin Patch

Jordan and Suzi Bates, of Swinehead, with 11-week-old Aurora, Isabella, seven, and Lex, three. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Daisy Thornton, 11, (left) and Edie Sleeman, eight, of Cleethorpes.

3. Bell's Pumpkin Patch

Daisy Thornton, 11, (left) and Edie Sleeman, eight, of Cleethorpes. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Pictured (from left) Jacob Sanders, six, Bella Neal, three, Bailey Sanders, 11, and Ivy Sanders, three, of Swineshead

4. Bell's Pumpkin Patch

Pictured (from left) Jacob Sanders, six, Bella Neal, three, Bailey Sanders, 11, and Ivy Sanders, three, of Swineshead Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice