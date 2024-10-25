IN PICTURES: Families travel to Boston area for region's largest pumpkin patch

Billed as ‘a celebration of all things autumn and pumpkin’, Bell’s Pumpkin Patch is held annually by Bell’s Gardening Outlet, of Benington.
The event returned last weekend, October 12 and 13, and is currently part way through a nine-day run, with Sunday (October 27) being the last day.
Attractions include: pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, pumpkin carving, fun fair rides.
Mason Fountain, seven, of Pinchbeck. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
Jordan and Suzi Bates, of Swinehead, with 11-week-old Aurora, Isabella, seven, and Lex, three. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
Daisy Thornton, 11, (left) and Edie Sleeman, eight, of Cleethorpes. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
Pictured (from left) Jacob Sanders, six, Bella Neal, three, Bailey Sanders, 11, and Ivy Sanders, three, of Swineshead Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
