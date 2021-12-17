In Pictures: Festival’s TV-themed Christmas trees included Love Island and Dancing on Ice

The annual festival at St James’ Church in Freiston featured 28 decorated trees and attracted visitors from across the county.

The theme this year was television shows - and participants did not disappoint with trees decorated to represent a whole miriad of shows - both modern and retro.

These included Top of the Pops, Dancing on Ice, Love Island, The Magic Roundabout, In The Night Garden, Master Chef, Take Hart, Country File, The Great Brititsh Sewing Bee, Rainbow, Bill and Ben, Money for Nothing, Ready Steady Cook, Blue Peter, Teletubbies and For the Love of Dogs.

Co-organiser Sue Dawson, who also decorated the church font as ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, said: “People came from far and wide to visit, they all wore face masks and there was sanitiser stations all around the church.

“The atmosphere was lovely really got people in the mood for Christmas.

“We all got the feeling that people were really pleased to be able to attend such a fantastic event, feel safe and get some sort of normality back into their lives. It was truely magical.”

Entertainment was provided by Butterwick Primary School who sang and danced, the United Cheer Team who performed dance routines, stunts and songs, and the Kirton Middlecott School drummers and singers.

On Sunday, Christmas songs were performed by the Coastal Community Choir.

Visitors to the two-day event were also able to browse a range of stalls for crafts and gifts.

Photos by David Dawson.

1 . Sue Palmer and Sue Fall with their 'For The Love of Dogs' tree EMN-211212-151910001 Photo: Midlands

2 . Co-organiser Sue Dawson with her 'The Great British Sewing Bee' tree. EMN-211212-151945001 Photo: Midlands

3 . Chris Hazelwood with her 'Magic Roundabout' tree. EMN-211212-152019001 Photo: Midlands

4 . Stallholder Jane Belton of Boston raising money for Pilgrim chemo unit. EMN-211212-151719001 Photo: Midlands