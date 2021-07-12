IN PICTURES: 'Hearbroken, but incredibly proud of the England boys. Now bring on the World Cup!'

Sadly, the penalty jinx struck again for Gareth Southgate’s team, with Italy prevailing after a nail-biting shoot-out to lift the Euro 2020 trophy.

But as the disappointment wears off, many will look back at incredible performance over the month or so of the tournament by England’s players and their inspirational manager Southgate.

And supporters in the town continued to be immensely proud of this team, despite the final result on Sunday night.

For Mo Alexander at the Bombay Club lounge and restaurant in Boston, the squad Southgate put together for these Euros has been inspirational, with the players setting an incredible example to everyone.

He said of the final: “The atmosphere was great in the lounge. Everyone was behind the team and we had England T-shirts and flags everywhere.

“We were absolutely devasted with the result, we were so close! We’re heartbroken, but so proud of the team.

“These boys have united the country and represented us well with integrity and class, upholding our values throughout the tournament. You can't take anything away from them We've supported them throughout and always will. Bring on the World Cup!

“The team has allowed us to believe again, and deservedly so.”

