IN PICTURES: Historic rallying action comes to country estate in Lincolnshire

​The family-owned historic estate provided the venue for the Lombard Rally Festival Revesby on Saturday and Sunday (September 14 and 15).

The event featured historic rally cars completing a route of about two-miles, including a section through forest, over a variety of surfaces.

Organiser Tim Nash said: “These events, running since 2018 in various different parts of the UK, are designed for the owners of rally cars that can often not be used competitively now, to be demonstrated on a specially constructed route to emulate those used in the period.

“Set up in estates like the one at Revesby, they recreate the 'Sunday Run' introduced on the Lombard RAC Rally in 1977 to help spectators who did not want to access remote forests to see the rally stars in action.”

Vehicles taking part included a 1959 Mini (the oldest, known as 'Orangebox', which has been rallying since new), the spectator favourite an Audi Quattro, Ford Escorts, a Peugeot 205, a Lancia Delta, a Renault 5 Turbo, a Vauxhall Chevette, a Talbot Sunbeam, and a Vauxhall Astra.

In addition to the action, some 90 classic and sports cars were on display, with stands from the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club and Porsche 924 Owners Club, plus a number of others.

“The organisers are aware that spectator viewing was not perfect on this first running, so a new route is being designed for 2025 to allow easier access to see the cars in action,” Tim added.

1 . Lombard Rally Festival Revesby An Audi Quattro A2, driven by Dom Booth. Photo: David Gowshall - :DEEGEE: Motorsport Photography

2 . Lombard Rally Festival Revesby A Vauxhall Chevette HS, driven by Gareth Davies. Photo: David Gowshall - :DEEGEE: Motorsport Photography

3 . Lombard Rally Festival Revesby A Hillman Avenger driven by Andrew Towse. Photo: David Gowshall - :DEEGEE: Motorsport Photography

4 . Lombard Rally Festival Revesby A Volvo Amazon driven by Colin Jebson. Photo: David Gowshall - :DEEGEE: Motorsport Photography