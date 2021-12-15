In Pictures: Hundreds take part in Boston Santa Run

Some 300 participants entered the event this year - with 2021 seeing a return to form after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The run saw Santas of various sizes and ages setting off from a sunny Central Park, and jogging or walking a 5k route around the town.

Sarah Burton, from Boston Community Runners, which hosts the event, said: “It was superb and the Christmas weather gods were on our side again with nearly 300 Santas running and walking.”

A warm-up from the V-Fitness team ensured there were no Santa related injuries on the day, while an‘Elfie Selfie’ funded by Boston Big Local also proved popular at the park. Participants and supporters were also kept entertained by Endeavour FM.

Sarah added: “All the runners and walkers had a smile on their faces, and at the finish they were greeted by Father Christmas who handed them their goody bag with medal. Everyone received a mince pie and all the volunteer marshals also received a goody bag.”

The money raised at the event will be donated to Wyberton Wombles of Boston Common - who work to litterpick and clear fly-tipped rubbish around the area.

Sarah added: “The event once again was a huge success hosted by the Boston Community Runners and Boston Borough Council.”

1. Participants in the annual Boston Santa Run hosted by Boston Community Runners. Photo: Midlands

2. Santas warming up before the start. EMN-211213-101847001 Photo: Midlands

3. Stuart Bartholomew and his sister Sara-Kelly Bartholomew with dogs Missy and Reggie EMN-211213-101713001 Photo: Midlands

4. Natasha Haynes, Mark Haynes and Luke Haynes of Horncastle EMN-211213-101726001 Photo: Midlands