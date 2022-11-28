Crowds came out in Boston on Thursday for a festive evening of creativity and Christmas cheer.

Transported held its annual Illuminate winter festival – bringing a carnival atmosphere to the town with a lantern parade, music and dancers.

Schools, local businesses community groups were among those to take part this year – with the lanterns, costumes and props all having been hand-made through workshops.

Transported describe the festival as ‘an inclusive event’ and say they worked with groups that are ‘representative of Boston’s diversity’.

This year’s festival had an aquatic theme – and featured everything from schools of fish and giant crabs, to sea birds and ‘mythological sirens of the sea’.

Pescod Square shopping centre had a switch on of its Christmas lights with town, while the Christmas Market also got into swing in the Market Place. Children also got to meet Santa and his elves, and enjoy fairground rides.

Transported director Nick Jones said: “Working with the schools has been fantastic this year, both in terms of numbers and quality of what's been created. We were especially impressed by the drummers from the High School who joined the Samba Bateria. They were really impressed with their ability, and we want to build on this next year.”

Transported say the event was supported by Boston Borough Council, Curiosity Creators, Centre for Culture & Creativity, University of Lincoln, and Arts Council England.

1. Creative crustacean Two young members of the Illuminate parade with a hand-made crab. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

2. Lantern ladies This trio showed off their their creative costumes and lanterns in the parade. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

3. Galloping Horses Enjoying some fairground fun are Paris Steer, five, and Kendall Steer, six, of Boston Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

4. Reindeer Janet Firminger, with reindeer, at Boston's Christmas Market Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales