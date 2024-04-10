IN PICTURES: 'Imposing and characterful' - former bank in Lincolnshire town to go under the hammer

The unit previously occupied by Barclays Bank, in High Street, Horncastle, will feature on auctioneer Mark Jenkinson’s online sale on Wednesday, April 24.

The landmark building, measing 3,300 sq ft, has been given a guide price of £140,000.

James Vandenbrook, from Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, said: “This former bank is an imposing and characterful historic property, situated in the heart of Horncastle and with some well-known high street names such as Costa Coffee, Co-op Pharmacy and the Post Office nearby.

“Regularly appearing high up in the ‘best places to live’ rankings, Horncastle and the unspoilt Lincolnshire Wolds area are highly sought after areas for residential accommodation.

“The relevant planning consent would need to be obtained, but this really attractive building could be sensitively adapted to a variety of different uses. We estimate that there is space to develop around four apartments on the upper floors and the possibility of creating more residential accommodation at the rear of the property.”

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance vestibule, an open retail/sales area, two offices, a rear hall, a store, a WC, and a utility room/kitchenette.

The first floor is home to five rooms plus a store.

Upstairs, on the second floor, there are three more rooms, two more WCs, and a kitchen/staff room.

Two more rooms are located on the third floor.

The ground floor and the first floor account for about two-thirds of the overall floorspace, with each measuring about 1,100 sq ft. The second floor measures a little under 800 sq ft and the third about 300 sq ft.

Barclays closed its Horncastle branch in October 2022.

At the time, a spokesman said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking and, as a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.”

It noted, at the time, that only eight customers used the branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

The auction, which will feature alongside about 100 other properties and plots of land, will be held at www.markjenkinson.co.uk

