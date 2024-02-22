Ralph Ottey was born in Little London, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on February 17, 1924.

He came to the UK in June 1944 following a call for assistance from the so-called ‘Mother Land’ in fighting the Second World War.

Beforehand, he had qualified to join the Royal Air Force as air crew. However, on arriving in the UK, he was told that drivers were needed and so was trained in handling a wide range of vehicles, from officer’s cars to cranes. His first role, though, was driving a sanitary wagon at RAF Woodhall Spa, collecting waste and taking it to a disposal sewerage unit.

“So much for me following in the footsteps of the Light Brigade and the Few,” he wrote in his 2004 autobiography of his time in the RAF.

He would go on to be attached to the county’s 617 Squadron, the unit responsible for the famous Dambusters raids. There, he acted as a chauffeur to the chief armament officer. While the officer was in meetings, Ralph studied bookkeeping and accounting and would go on to gain qualifications in these with the support of the RAF.

After the Second World War and a period back in Jamaica, Ralph returned to England in December 1948, settling in Boston. It was there, on a Saturday at The Gliderdrome, where he had earlier met his future wife, Mavis Reece.

Ralph took a bookkeeping and cashier post at Messrs G. Beaulah Ltd, a wholesale grocers in Pump Square. He then rose through the ranks to retire in 1989 as general manager of amalgamated foods, of which Beaulah’s had become a part. After retirement, he acted as Boston Chamber of Commerce membership officer for 20 years.

Alongside these achievements, Ralph also made his mark in the town through being an accomplished fast bowler in cricket.

In 1949, The Standard wrote in its ‘Talking About Cricket’ section: “It is high time that readers of this column made the acquaintance of Ralph Ottey, a 25-years-old ex-airman from Jamaica.”

Playing for Carlton Cricket Club against the police, the paper continued, Ralph took eight wickets for 11 runs.

“In his first over Ottey obtained his hat-trick and at one stage his analysis was the almost unbelievable one of seven wickets for one run!” the paper said.

In a separate autobiography dealing with the years 1949-1989, he wrote of a time when he and a friend – a fellow Jamaican national – dismissed Wainfleet for three runs.

“Roy March took three wickets for three runs and I took seven wickets for none. Roy March had a ticking off from Captain Dick Harlow. Roy bowled a full toss on the leg-side, which resulted in Wainfleet getting two runs.”

Other contributions to the town Ralph’s included documenting the changing face of Boston in two books – Memories of Boston Market Place 1949 – 2009 and Memories of Bargate in Boston.

Both also raised funds for community causes, including the Boston Stump, of which he said at the time: “For me, the Boston Stump belongs to everybody in Boston. I would want to do anything I could to see that the Stump goes on forever and ever.”

On Saturday, family and friends joined Ralph at the Boston & County Club for his 100th birthday.

Daughter Lesley Morrison said: “My dad is a unique and outstanding man, highly intelligent and compassionate . The recent party was amazing – the love for him was palpable.”

'At last you scored a century' reads Ralph's cricket-inspired cake. As a cricketer, Ralph was more accomplished with the bowl than the bat. Daughter Lesley Morrison said: "He usually came in at 10 and got out LBW." While it may not have been a century, The Standard's archives do record an occasion when Ralph's batting performance helped win the game. In 1955, reporting on a game between Carlton and St Botolph's, the paper wrote: "Much of the credit for this win must go to Town player, Ralph Ottey, who took five wickets for 14 runs and was top scorer - the only player in the game to reach double figures - with 13 not out."