In Pictures: Man makes history by pulling 19-tonne Lancaster aircraft for charity

Ryan was determined to pull the huge bomber aircraft.

Ryan Linley, 32, took on the impressive feat at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre recently to raise money for two good causes.

Wearing a Viking style helmet and harness attached to the massive ‘Just Jane’ Lancaster bomber, the dad-of-one managed to pull it 100m – in what is believed to be a world first.

"I have officially made history as the first person to pull a Lancaster bomber 100m,” said Ryan, who has pulled large trucks owned by a Boston-area firm for charity in the past.

Ryan starts his feat of strength - pulling the 19-tonne aircraft. Photos by MKS Photography

Advertisement

"The initial start was harder than pulling a truck, a lot harder,” he explained.

"About three steps in to it I lost sight in one of my eyes, which was worrying, but I was determined nothing would stop me.”

Ryan collapsed with exhaustion at the end of the successful 100m pull with the vision in both his eyes affected for about 20 minutes.

"My right eye stayed blurry for a couple more days after that too,” he said. “I’ve also badly hurt my knee – but I’m over the moon with how much we have raised.”

Advertisement

A section of the crowd as they watch the impressive feat taking place.

There were about 200 people that travelled from all over the country to watch the impressive feat on October 15 and to cheer Ryan on.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre said: “Ryan successfully managed to pull the aircraft along the concrete. It’s certainly not something you see every day, and he did very well.”

Ryan has been supported by Clive Shaw Trucking, based in New York near Boston, after previously pulling some of their trucks to raise money for various good causes.

Advertisement

His latest feat of strength has managed to raise £1,744 – smashing his initial £1,000 target.

Ryan collapses after completing the challenge at Lincs Aviation Heritage Centre.

The money will be split between St Barnabas Hospice in Boston - which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses, and Lincs Aviation Heritage Centre - to help an ongoing project to restore the iconic Just Jane Lancaster and enable her to take to the skies again.

"The amount raised is amazing, but I would love to hit the £2,000 mark,” added Ryan, who lives in Hull.

Advertisement

You can still support Ryan’s effort by donating via the crowdfunding page set up for Ryan https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lancasterbomberpull

Rich Kay, Ben Clayton and Natasha Bradshaw pictured with Ryan, who supported him on the day.

Ryan Linley has a go in the cockpit of the 'Just Jane' Lancaster bomber.

Advertisement