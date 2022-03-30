In Pictures: Marvellous miniatures and models show at Frampton

Glyn Halgarth and Elliott Halgarth 10 of Sibsey, with their lego model. EMN-220330-093737001
From model villages made out of Lego, to miniature sailing boats, dolls houses and fairgrounds - there was something to pique everyone’s interest.
The event was held at St Mary’s Church in Frampton - with proceeds from the day going to the Friends of Frampton Church group.
Event organiser Rex Halgarth with his circus models. L-R Bill Cottis, Brian White and Arthur Caesar of Boston Model Boat Club. Nigel Limb of Sutton-on-Sea with his Moon Rockets fairground ride model, made by his dad. Neil Watson of Boston with his models, which included a butchers' stall and a fairground attraction. L-R Alan Tebby and Kevin Bennett of Evergreen Miniature Railway.