In Pictures: Marvellous miniatures and models show at Frampton

Glyn Halgarth and Elliott Halgarth 10 of Sibsey, with their lego model. EMN-220330-093737001

From model villages made out of Lego, to miniature sailing boats, dolls houses and fairgrounds - there was something to pique everyone’s interest.

The event was held at St Mary’s Church in Frampton - with proceeds from the day going to the Friends of Frampton Church group.

Event organiser Rex Halgarth with his circus models EMN-220330-093615001

L-R Bill Cottis, Brian White and Arthur Caesar of Boston Model Boat Club EMN-220330-093633001

Nigel Limb of Sutton-on-Sea with his Moon Rockets fairground ride model, made by his dad. EMN-220330-093651001

Neil Watson of Boston with his models, which included a butchers' stall and a fairground attraction. EMN-220330-093753001