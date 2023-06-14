Register
In Pictures: More than a thousand enjoy this year's sun-scorched Friskney Show

It was day of fun in the sun for those who visited Friskney Show on Sunday – with many describing the event as ‘fantastic’.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST
Dance group Top Limitz.Dance group Top Limitz.
Crowds were treated to an array of entertainment and attractions including dancing, music, a Spitfire fly-past, fancy dress competition, dog show, children’s rides, vintage cars and bikes, craft and food stalls.

Co-organiser Trish Hunter said: “We had over a thousand people on the day, the place was absolutely buzzing.”

The theme this year was Alice in Wonderland, with several stall holders and supporters dressing for the occasion. Children and adults also got involved in creating artwork from the popular Lewis Carroll novel and film adaptation.

Crowds at this year's Friskney Show.Crowds at this year's Friskney Show.
The show has been given lots of praise this year, with visitors calling it ‘wonderful’ and describing it as an ‘excellent day’. One, commenting via Facebook, wrote: “It’s grown and grown over the years into one of the best.”

Another said: “Really enjoyed the show. Such a great atmosphere. Weather was wonderful. Very well done to all organisers and volunteers.”

Raffle stallholders, from left,Raffle stallholders, from left,
‘Mr Moolo’ entertaining spectators at Friskney Show.‘Mr Moolo’ entertaining spectators at Friskney Show.
Nikki Dyda with her Prize winning dog ‘Coodles’.Nikki Dyda with her Prize winning dog ‘Coodles’.
Crowds at Friskney Show.Crowds at Friskney Show.
There was a display of vintage cars at the eventThere was a display of vintage cars at the event
Vintage cycles, courtesy of the Boston Veteran Bicycle Club.Vintage cycles, courtesy of the Boston Veteran Bicycle Club.
An artistic creation of 'Tweedledum and Tweedledee' which won first prize in a competition.An artistic creation of 'Tweedledum and Tweedledee' which won first prize in a competition.
Cheshire Cat: A second-place exhibit from the day.Cheshire Cat: A second-place exhibit from the day.
One of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired art exhibits.One of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired art exhibits.
A winning Alice in Wonderland-inspired exhibit.A winning Alice in Wonderland-inspired exhibit.
