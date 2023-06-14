In Pictures: More than a thousand enjoy this year's sun-scorched Friskney Show

It was day of fun in the sun for those who visited Friskney Show on Sunday – with many describing the event as ‘fantastic’.

Dance group Top Limitz.

Crowds were treated to an array of entertainment and attractions including dancing, music, a Spitfire fly-past, fancy dress competition, dog show, children’s rides, vintage cars and bikes, craft and food stalls.

Co-organiser Trish Hunter said: “We had over a thousand people on the day, the place was absolutely buzzing.”

The theme this year was Alice in Wonderland, with several stall holders and supporters dressing for the occasion. Children and adults also got involved in creating artwork from the popular Lewis Carroll novel and film adaptation.

Crowds at this year's Friskney Show.

The show has been given lots of praise this year, with visitors calling it ‘wonderful’ and describing it as an ‘excellent day’. One, commenting via Facebook, wrote: “It’s grown and grown over the years into one of the best.”

Another said: “Really enjoyed the show. Such a great atmosphere. Weather was wonderful. Very well done to all organisers and volunteers.”

‘Mr Moolo’ entertaining spectators at Friskney Show.

Nikki Dyda with her Prize winning dog ‘Coodles’.

Crowds at Friskney Show.

There was a display of vintage cars at the event

Vintage cycles, courtesy of the Boston Veteran Bicycle Club.

An artistic creation of 'Tweedledum and Tweedledee' which won first prize in a competition.

Cheshire Cat: A second-place exhibit from the day.

One of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired art exhibits.