In Pictures: More than a thousand enjoy this year's sun-scorched Friskney Show

Crowds were treated to an array of entertainment and attractions including dancing, music, a Spitfire fly-past, fancy dress competition, dog show, children’s rides, vintage cars and bikes, craft and food stalls.
Co-organiser Trish Hunter said: “We had over a thousand people on the day, the place was absolutely buzzing.”
The theme this year was Alice in Wonderland, with several stall holders and supporters dressing for the occasion. Children and adults also got involved in creating artwork from the popular Lewis Carroll novel and film adaptation.
The show has been given lots of praise this year, with visitors calling it ‘wonderful’ and describing it as an ‘excellent day’. One, commenting via Facebook, wrote: “It’s grown and grown over the years into one of the best.”
Another said: “Really enjoyed the show. Such a great atmosphere. Weather was wonderful. Very well done to all organisers and volunteers.”