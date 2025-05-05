IN PICTURES: Opening of Boston May Fair 2025

By David Seymour
Published 5th May 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:20 BST
Boston’s historic May Fair returned over the weekend, now an impressive 900 years old.

The annual event is this year celebrating its nonacentennial.

The 2025 festivities got under way on Saturday (May 3), with Boston Borough Council mace bearer Andy Lamming performing the traditional proclamation.

The fair will remain in town until Sunday.

It opened today at 11am and will close at 10pm.

It will be open from 3-10pm tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11am to 10.30pm on Saturday, and from 11am to 8pm on Sunday.

On that Sunday, from 11am to 1pm, a quiet and sensory session will be held. During these times, the fair music and lights will be turned off.

The gallopers in Market Place, where the proclamation took place, opening this year's May Fair on Saturday.

1. Opening of Boston May Fair 2025

The gallopers in Market Place, where the proclamation took place, opening this year's May Fair on Saturday. Photo: D. R Dawson Photography

Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples waves for the camera from the gallopers.

2. Opening of Boston May Fair 2025

Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples waves for the camera from the gallopers. Photo: D. R Dawson Photography

Fun on the dodgems.

3. Opening of Boston May Fair 2025

Fun on the dodgems. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

More dodgems action.

4. Opening of Boston May Fair 2025

More dodgems action. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

