In pictures: Over 1,600 runners take part in Boston Marathon

Dubbed ‘the UK’s flattest marathon’, the annual race attracts entrants from across the globe due to its flat course, helping runners to achieve their personal best times (PBs).

This year, runners came from as far away as New Zealand, America and Morocco to take part.

Some 882 runners took part in the full 26.2 mile marathon alone, the half marathon attracting 657, while a further 132 took part in the ‘fun run’.

Jackie Forrest from Boston Marathon Association said: “It has been a fantastic day - the weather has been perfect for the runners - not too hot and not too cold winds out on the Wash.

“The atmosphere has been great too - with lots of spectators showing their support, volunteers at the water stations wearing fancy dress, and Pilgrim Radio annoucning all the runners as they came in.”

First male and female in the full marathon were William Strangeway, of Lincoln, in 2.25.11, and Natasha White, of Coventry, in 2:59:07. First in the half marathon were Simon Birch, of Leicestershire, in 1:09:03 and Lindsey Skinner, of Scunthorpe, in 1:19:35. The fastest fun runners were Jake Orr, or Rotherham, in 18:22, and Evie Brooker, of Kettering, in 21:01.

Numerous volunteers and marshalls helped out on the day - helping along the route and manning 12 water stations.

Jackie added: Lots of people seemed really happy, and we’ve had great feedback about the race and how many water stations we had.

A date has already been set for next year’s marathon - April 16.

1. Marathon start - 4th wave. Runners make their way through Strait Bargate. EMN-220418-133241001 Photo: Midlands

2. Boston community runners L-R Gary Beck-Sykes and Dan Simpson took part in the fun run dressed as a dinosaur and Elsa from Disney's Frozen. EMN-220418-133600001 Photo: Midlands

3. Nicholas Turner (half marathon), Sarah Burton (fun run) EMN-220418-132948001 Photo: Midlands

4. Mayor of Boston, Frank Pickett starting the runners off EMN-220418-133006001 Photo: Midlands