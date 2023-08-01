IN PICTURES: £300,000 transformation outside Boston hotel
The work at the White Hart Hotel came as a result of a protected lime tree being felled last year.
The tree – which was about 100 years old – was removed in consultation with the local authority after being deemed unsafe.
Not only had it started to lean, but its roots were affecting the riverbank wall and hotel car park.
Now, the riverbank wall has been replaced and a paving and patio area created for hotel guests and regulars to enjoy, complete with black railings.
The project – which cost £300,000 – was funded by the White Hart owners, The Coaching Inn Group.
Still to come is the planting of a replacement tree. This specimen will have its roots enclosed to prevent problems returning.
Group chief operating officer and founder Kevin Charity said: “Everyone has been sad to see the old tree go, but a new one will be planted shortly and will hopefully grow to maturity as a visual asset to the town for many years to come.”