IN PICTURES: £300,000 transformation outside Boston hotel

A six-figure project to transform an area outside a hotel in Boston is almost complete.

The work at the White Hart Hotel came as a result of a protected lime tree being felled last year.

The tree – which was about 100 years old – was removed in consultation with the local authority after being deemed unsafe.

Not only had it started to lean, but its roots were affecting the riverbank wall and hotel car park.

Now, the riverbank wall has been replaced and a paving and patio area created for hotel guests and regulars to enjoy, complete with black railings.

The project – which cost £300,000 – was funded by the White Hart owners, The Coaching Inn Group.

Still to come is the planting of a replacement tree. This specimen will have its roots enclosed to prevent problems returning.

Group chief operating officer and founder Kevin Charity said: “Everyone has been sad to see the old tree go, but a new one will be planted shortly and will hopefully grow to maturity as a visual asset to the town for many years to come.”

1 . White Hart transformation, Boston The unsafe tree that was removed from outside the White Hart Hotel, Boston, last year. Photo: Google Street View

2 . White Hart transformation, Boston The scene in February as work re-commences after the winter break. Photo: DS

3 . White Hart transformation, Boston Still in February. The roots of the replacement tree are to be encased to prevent problems returning. Photo: DS

4 . White Hart transformation, Boston The scene in mid-March. Photo: DS